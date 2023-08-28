Additional life-extension for Canada’s Kingston-class OPVs considered

The Kingston-class MCDVs will need further upgrades to extend their service lives and allow time for a new class of OPVs to replace them (Photo: DND)

The Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN’s) 12 Kingston-class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), ships which are already being improved, could receive an additional life extension upgrade package.