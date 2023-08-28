To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Additional life-extension for Canada’s Kingston-class OPVs considered

28th August 2023 - 21:50 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The Kingston-class MCDVs will need further upgrades to extend their service lives and allow time for a new class of OPVs to replace them (Photo: DND)

The Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN’s) 12 Kingston-class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), ships which are already being improved, could receive an additional life extension upgrade package.

The vessels, officially named ‘Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels’ (MCDVs), are already in the process of going through a life-extension programme to give the ships an additional five years of service life. This work started in 2021 but five years might not be sufficient time to allow the introduction of a replacement class of OPVs to succeed them.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) told Shephard: “To support current and future operational needs, the estimated end of design life of the 12 Kingston-class ships has been extended. We are now examining the possibility of extending

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare

Read full bio

