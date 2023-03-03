BAE delivering Type 26 frigate Maritime Indirect Fire Systems
BAE Systems has received a $219 million contract to fit the UK RN’s future Type 26 frigates with the Mk 45 Maritime Indirect Fire System (MIFS), which combines the Mk 45 Mod 4A naval gun with a fully automated ammunition handling system.
BAE Systems Inc's weapon systems production line VP Brent Butcher said: ‘We have innovated and customised the Mk 45 system to provide a critical and reliable fully automatic ammunition handling solution that revolutionises medium- and large-calibre naval gunnery,’
Engineering and programme support for the contract is being performed out of BAE Systems Minneapolis and Louisville production facilities in the US.
The main equipment for the first MIFS system was shipped towards the end of 2022, with installation planned for this year.
Butcher added: ‘The customised, lightweight and compact Mk 45 gun system with AHS provides our customers commonality with the US Navy, a highly reliable system with security of lifecycle support, and access to future technology upgrades.’
