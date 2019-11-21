To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India requests MK 45 naval guns

21st November 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale of MK 45 naval guns to India.

India has requested up to 13 MK 45 5 inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.02 billion. 

The request also includes 3,500 D349 projectiles and 5”/54 MK 92 MOD 1 ammunition; along with spare parts, personnel training and equipment training, and other related logistics support. 

The MK-45 gun system will give the Indian Navy the ability to conduct anti-surface warfare and anti-air defence missions while enhancing interoperability with US and other allied forces. 

If the sale goes ahead the principal contractor will be BAE Systems Land and Armaments.

