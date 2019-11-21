India requests MK 45 naval guns
The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale of MK 45 naval guns to India.
India has requested up to 13 MK 45 5 inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.02 billion.
The request also includes 3,500 D349 projectiles and 5”/54 MK 92 MOD 1 ammunition; along with spare parts, personnel training and equipment training, and other related logistics support.
The MK-45 gun system will give the Indian Navy the ability to conduct anti-surface warfare and anti-air defence missions while enhancing interoperability with US and other allied forces.
If the sale goes ahead the principal contractor will be BAE Systems Land and Armaments.
