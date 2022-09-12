USN orders more 57mm naval gun mounts

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has ordered three extra Mk 110 Mod 0 57mm naval gun mounts and associated hardware from BAE Systems Land & Armaments for the USN under a $25.7 million contract modification.

Work will be performed in Sweden at Karlskoga (76%) and in the US at Louisville, Kentucky (24%), for completion by May 2024.

Previously, NAVSEA ordered three Mk 110 57mm gun mounts for $26.07 million in July 2021 and two more in September 2020 for $17.29 million.

The Mk 110 mount (the US designation for the Bofors 57 Mk 3) equips Legend-class National Security Cutters, plus Freedom- and Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships.

It will also be installed aboard the future Heritage-class cutters and Constellation-class frigates.