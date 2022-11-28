To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First Type 26 frigate begins float-off

28th November 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

City-class Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow being moved onto the submersible barge. (Photo: George Allison/UK Defence Journal)

The float-off of the first Type 26 frigate comes shortly after the UK MoD placed a long-awaited order for five further frigates, bringing the total contracted to eight.

The first City-class Type 26 frigate, HMS Glasgow, for the UK RN has begun its float-off process, paving the way for the ship to enter the water for the first time.

The frigate is undergoing a series of manoeuvres, including moving from the hardstand at BAE Systems' Govan shipyard onto a barge before being towed to Glen Mallan.

The barge will then be submerged, floating the ship, which will then be moved to Scotstoun for further fitting out, testing, and commissioning.

Engineers involved in the float-off were trained using a 3D visualisation suite which gives access to a full

