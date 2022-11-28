First Type 26 frigate begins float-off
The first City-class Type 26 frigate, HMS Glasgow, for the UK RN has begun its float-off process, paving the way for the ship to enter the water for the first time.
The frigate is undergoing a series of manoeuvres, including moving from the hardstand at BAE Systems' Govan shipyard onto a barge before being towed to Glen Mallan.
The barge will then be submerged, floating the ship, which will then be moved to Scotstoun for further fitting out, testing, and commissioning.
Engineers involved in the float-off were trained using a 3D visualisation suite which gives access to a full
