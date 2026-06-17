How Canada plans to use the River-class programme to revitalise its defence industry
The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) reached a critical milestone last week in the River-class programme with the first destroyer, HMCS Fraser, having its keel laid. More than marking the beginning of the vessel’s construction, it represents a boost in the country’s manufacturing capacities.
The DND estimates that, between 2025 and 2039, the River Class Destroyer (RCD) implementation will contribute almost C$720 million (US$515 million) to Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) and “support approximately 5,250 jobs annually”.
Conducted under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the effort has a total estimated cost of C$60 billion. The government plans to
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