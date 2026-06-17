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How Canada plans to use the River-class programme to revitalise its defence industry

17th June 2026 - 08:36 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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HMCS Fraser keel-laying ceremony in Irving’s Halifax Shipyard. (Photo: Irving Shipbuilding)

The Canadian DND estimates that the construction of destroyers will annually inject C$720 million (US$515 million) into the country’s GDP.

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) reached a critical milestone last week in the River-class programme with the first destroyer, HMCS Fraser, having its keel laid. More than marking the beginning of the vessel’s construction, it represents a boost in the country’s manufacturing capacities.

The DND estimates that, between 2025 and 2039, the River Class Destroyer (RCD) implementation will contribute almost C$720 million (US$515 million) to Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) and “support approximately 5,250 jobs annually”.

Conducted under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the effort has a total estimated cost of C$60 billion. The government plans to

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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