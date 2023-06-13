Australian navy receives final Bluebottle USV

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has received its final Bluebottle autonomous, persistent USV from Ocius Technology, the Department of Defence announced on 8 June.

The RAN purchased a quintet of 6.8m-long Bluebottles under a A$4.9 million ($3.3 million) contract inked on 24 November 2022. These were on top of nine hulls already produced by Sydney-based Ocius Technologies via a Defence Innovation Hub initiative.

Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite commented: ‘Ocius Technologies and other innovative local businesses are the engine room of the Australian defence industry. They provide leading-edge capabilities to assist in contending with an increasingly complex strategic environment.’

The