Australian navy acquires five Bluebottle USVs
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has bought another five Bluebottle autonomous persistent USVs from Ocius Technology.
A contract was announced by Head of Navy Capability RAdm Pete Quinn at a christening ceremony for the eighth and ninth hulls (Barra and Bombora, respectively). The ceremony occurred after Ocius’ annual general meeting on 24 November.
The contract is worth A$4.9 million ($3.3 million), and the five Bluebottles will be manufactured this year.
Quinn commented: ‘Over five years, as Head of Naval Capability, it has been fantastic being involved with Ocius and seeing Australian technology at the forefront.
‘Systems like Ocius Bluebottles
