Australian navy acquires five Bluebottle USVs

29th November 2022 - 02:59 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This Bluebottle named Brizo is seen patrolling remote Western Australia waters near Winy Alkan Island as part of Operation Resolute. (Photo: Department of Defence)

Australia steams ahead with new investment in indigenously developed USVs, plus a means of recovering/launching UUVs.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has bought another five Bluebottle autonomous persistent USVs from Ocius Technology.

A contract was announced by Head of Navy Capability RAdm Pete Quinn at a christening ceremony for the eighth and ninth hulls (Barra and Bombora, respectively). The ceremony occurred after Ocius’ annual general meeting on 24 November.

The contract is worth A$4.9 million ($3.3 million), and the five Bluebottles will be manufactured this year.

Quinn commented: ‘Over five years, as Head of Naval Capability, it has been fantastic being involved with Ocius and seeing Australian technology at the forefront.

‘Systems like Ocius Bluebottles

