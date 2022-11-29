Australian navy acquires five Bluebottle USVs

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has bought another five Bluebottle autonomous persistent USVs from Ocius Technology.

A contract was announced by Head of Navy Capability RAdm Pete Quinn at a christening ceremony for the eighth and ninth hulls (Barra and Bombora, respectively). The ceremony occurred after Ocius’ annual general meeting on 24 November.

The contract is worth A$4.9 million ($3.3 million), and the five Bluebottles will be manufactured this year.

Quinn commented: ‘Over five years, as Head of Naval Capability, it has been fantastic being involved with Ocius and seeing Australian technology at the forefront.

‘Systems like Ocius Bluebottles