Anduril acquisition reflects growing interest in AUVs

The purchase of autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) manufacturer Dive Technologies adds the subsea domain to US defence company Anduril's portfolio of autonomous capabilities and reflects growing global interest in the market.

Dive Technologies produces the DIVE-LD, a modular AUV that can be optimised for a range of commercial and military roles, including long-range oceanographic sensing, battlespace awareness, mine countermeasures, ASW and seabed mapping.

In January, the UK's Submarine Delivery Agency Autonomy Unit issued a tender worth up to £21.5 million ($29.3 million) to procure and trial an 8-12m Extra-Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (XL-AUV).

The effort, dubbed Project CETUS,