New deal to make AUKUS cooperation easier

22nd April 2024 - 11:50 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Concept of potential AUKUS SSN. (Image: Crown Copyright)

The AUKUS agreement will support Australia’s purchase of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines under pillar one. Other pillars of the agreement cover high technology such as cyber, unmanned systems, AI, EW, undersea capabilities and information sharing between the three countries.

The US has improved access to its equipment and technology for AUKUS partner countries Australia and the UK by reducing licensing requirements and providing exemptions within export control systems.

On 21 April, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released an “interim final rule significantly reducing licensing requirements for Australia and the UK to foster defence trade and technological innovation”.

Partner countries welcomed the passage of the FY24 US National Defense Authorization Act, and legislation passed in the Australian and UK parliaments.

A US State Department spokesperson said: “Exemptions in our export control systems, within a framework of shared standards with Australia and the UK, are key to harnessing and maximizing the innovative power residing in our defence industrial bases.

“Industry, research communities and academic institutions should take full advantage of this innovation-spurring ecosystem.”

The agreement will be expected to be finalised over the next four months.

The reforms will make it easier for public and private sector security institutions to create a more integrated defence industrial base and identify new opportunities for trilateral capability development.

In a separate statement, the UK MoD said the agreement would significantly reduce licensing requirements for both “the UK and Australia and enable the closest possible collaboration between our scientists and engineers and our defence industries as a sector”.

