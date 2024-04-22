New deal to make AUKUS cooperation easier
The US has improved access to its equipment and technology for AUKUS partner countries Australia and the UK by reducing licensing requirements and providing exemptions within export control systems.
On 21 April, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released an “interim final rule significantly reducing licensing requirements for Australia and the UK to foster defence trade and technological innovation”.
Partner countries welcomed the passage of the FY24 US National Defense Authorization Act, and legislation passed in the Australian and UK parliaments.
A US State Department spokesperson said: “Exemptions in our export control systems, within a framework of shared standards with Australia and the UK, are key to harnessing and maximizing the innovative power residing in our defence industrial bases.
“Industry, research communities and academic institutions should take full advantage of this innovation-spurring ecosystem.”
The agreement will be expected to be finalised over the next four months.
The reforms will make it easier for public and private sector security institutions to create a more integrated defence industrial base and identify new opportunities for trilateral capability development.
In a separate statement, the UK MoD said the agreement would significantly reduce licensing requirements for both “the UK and Australia and enable the closest possible collaboration between our scientists and engineers and our defence industries as a sector”.
More from Naval Warfare
-
US senators raise Russian concerns over unprepared Coast Guard fleet
US Congress senators have warned that the US Coast Guard’s fleet cannot protect Arctic waters against Russian naval capabilities.
-
Kongsberg contracted for Dutch and Belgian frigate propellers and drive shafts
In July 2023, Damen and Thales signed contracts to design, build and deliver four new anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates for Belgium and the Netherlands.
-
Leonardo fires up small calibre naval gun development as Italy nears first Lionfish X-Gun handover
Alongside progress on its Lionfish contracts, Leonardo emphasised its shift in focus from traditional larger calibre systems toward smaller calibre solutions, epitomised by the X-Gun’s inception in 2017.
-
SEA to trial sonar software for UK Royal Navy
The UK Royal Navy’s anti-submarine warfare Spearhead programme, run by the service’s Develop Directorate, has been investigating future and existing technologies with a particular focus on the USV arena.
-
Australia’s new frigate options: No easy choices as pressure mounts on DoD
A new class of General Purpose ‘Tier 2’ frigate will replace the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) Anzac-class frigates, but the selected design options appear to have major issues in terms of compatibility and availability for the future fleet.
-
Royal Navy welcomes mine-hunting mothership
RFA Stirling Castle, a 6,000-tonne vessel, will start operations later this year.