Army-2022: Russia details ambitions for next-generation aircraft carriers

Two Russian companies unveiled new details of combat ship designs capable of carrying aircraft at the Army-2022 military exhibition near Moscow.

These comprise the Varan light aircraft carrier and the Projekt 23900 Ivan Rogov-class assault amphibious ship, two of which were laid down in 2020.

The Varan was developed by Nevsky Design Bureau (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) and the model on display was for a design with a displacement of 45,000t, length of 250m and beam of 65. Maximum speed of the ship is claimed to be 29kt.

In the designers' concept, this non-nuclear-powered ship is capable of carrying MiG-29K fighters, Ka-27, Ka-29