Army-2022: Russia details ambitions for next-generation aircraft carriers
Two Russian companies unveiled new details of combat ship designs capable of carrying aircraft at the Army-2022 military exhibition near Moscow.
These comprise the Varan light aircraft carrier and the Projekt 23900 Ivan Rogov-class assault amphibious ship, two of which were laid down in 2020.
The Varan was developed by Nevsky Design Bureau (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) and the model on display was for a design with a displacement of 45,000t, length of 250m and beam of 65. Maximum speed of the ship is claimed to be 29kt.
In the designers' concept, this non-nuclear-powered ship is capable of carrying MiG-29K fighters, Ka-27, Ka-29
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy contracts BAE Systems for data link production
The USN has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth $42.6 million to produce seven Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems.
-
Australian Maritime Alliance teams up with IMC Naval Architects for Land 8710
Serco and Civmec JV Australian Maritime Alliance (AMA) has teamed with IMC Naval Architects to reinforce the sovereign credentials of its Australian Army Land 8710 bid.
-
Damen launches first of two new border patrol vessels for Romania
Based on the Damen FCS 4008 Patrol design, two new patrol vessels will be used by Romania for border patrol, SAR and EEZ security.
-
Bath Iron Works to install large launch modules for hypersonic missiles on USS Zumwalt
Large Missile Vertical Launch System launch modules would enable USS Zumwalt to fire anti-ship hypersonic missiles.
-
Lockheed Martin delivers HELIOS laser to US Navy
Lockheed Martin has delivered a 60+ kilowatt-class high-energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS) system to the US Navy.