Problem-plagued Kuznetsov saga continues

Vladimir Korolev, VP of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), shone a little light on 23 June on the troubled and sluggish programme to refit Admiral Kuznetsov, which has been inactive for years.

Speaking to official Russian news agency TASS, Korolev said that work at the 35th Ship Repair Plant in Murmansk — including general repairs plus upgrades to the propulsion system and weaponry aboard the 59,100t Admiral Kuznetsov — would finally be completed by early 2023, before sea trials and a return to the Russian Navy at the end of that year.

This still marks yet another delay in the ...