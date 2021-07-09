To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Problem-plagued Kuznetsov saga continues

9th July 2021 - 13:25 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

One problem after another has afflicted the modernisation of Admiral Kuznetsov, pictured in Murmansk. (Photo: 35th Ship Repair Plant)

Despite bullish pronouncements from government and navy officials, a glance at recent history indicates that further delays are likely in the upgrade and overhaul of the Russian Navy flagship.

Vladimir Korolev, VP of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), shone a little light on 23 June on the troubled and sluggish programme to refit Admiral Kuznetsov, which has been inactive for years.

Speaking to official Russian news agency TASS, Korolev said that work at the 35th Ship Repair Plant in Murmansk — including general repairs plus upgrades to the propulsion system and weaponry aboard the 59,100t Admiral Kuznetsov — would finally be completed by early 2023, before sea trials and a return to the Russian Navy at the end of that year.

This still marks yet another delay in the ...

