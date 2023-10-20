Argentina maritime patrol boosted with P-3C Orion purchase from Norway
Argentina's Ministry of Defence and Norway's Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) have signed an agreement for the former to purchase four aircraft from the Scandinavian country for more than US$60 million. The money for the purchase has been provided from Argentina’s FONDEF funds designed to re-capitalise the Argentine military.
According to the Argentine MoD, one of the aircraft, a P-3N Orion, will be used for search and rescue and as a mobile logistics support variant. The remaining three will be the P-3C Orion reconnaissance version.
With a radius of 1,500 nautical miles (2,780km) the P-3C can monitor Argentina’s coastline and exclusive economic zones, as well as its Antarctic
