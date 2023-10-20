To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Argentina maritime patrol boosted with P-3C Orion purchase from Norway

20th October 2023 - 05:46 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

Norway's P-3 Orion fleet was retired in June 2023 after a service life of some 54 years. The aircraft will continue to operate under the Argentine flag for another 10-to-20 years. (Photo: RNoAF)

The Argentine Navy will undertake long-range maritime patrol and surveillance missions with a fleet of four ex-Norwegian P-3 Orion aircraft under a deal announced by Argentina on 17th October.

Argentina's Ministry of Defence and Norway's Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) have signed an agreement for the former to purchase four aircraft from the Scandinavian country for more than US$60 million. The money for the purchase has been provided from Argentina’s FONDEF funds designed to re-capitalise the Argentine military.

According to the Argentine MoD, one of the aircraft, a P-3N Orion, will be used for search and rescue and as a mobile logistics support variant. The remaining three will be the P-3C Orion reconnaissance version

With a radius of 1,500 nautical miles (2,780km) the P-3C can monitor Argentina’s coastline and exclusive economic zones, as well as its Antarctic

