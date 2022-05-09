Are hypersonics the answer to the Royal Navy's lethality debate?

Dreadnought nuclear deterrent submarine programme progresses with new contracts
HMS Dreadnought is scheduled to enter service in the early 2030s as the first of a new generation of SSBNs for the RN.
Speaking at the IISS-hosted First Sea Lord's Sea Power Conference on 5 May, MoD Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (Financial and Military Capability) Air Mshl Richard Knighton questioned whether hypersonic weapons were the 'optimal solution' for future RN lethality.
The RN has come under criticism for the lack of perceived lethality in the surface fleet, highlighted by the future retirement of the Harpoon Block 1C missiles in 2023 with no immediate replacement.
British politicians on the UK Parliament's Defence Committee have branded RN ships 'porcupines' – well defended but lacking the ability to strike.
Knighton said during a
Attacks by Ukrainian Baykar Bayraktar TB2 UAVs on Russian patrol boats in the Black Sea could mark the first successful neutralisation of naval vessels by an uncrewed system.
Both of the Swedish Navy's Gävle-class corvettes are scheduled to have completed mid-life upgrades (MLUs) and returned to service this year.
Progress on the support ship Jacques Chevallier marks an important milestone for France's FLOTLOG programme and paves the way for future collaboration on the country's future aircraft carrier.
France's Naval Group will not be participating in India's P75I submarine tender, opening the spectre of the MoD having to go back to square one.