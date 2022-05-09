Are hypersonics the answer to the Royal Navy's lethality debate?

Speaking at the IISS-hosted First Sea Lord's Sea Power Conference on 5 May, MoD Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (Financial and Military Capability) Air Mshl Richard Knighton questioned whether hypersonic weapons were the 'optimal solution' for future RN lethality.

The RN has come under criticism for the lack of perceived lethality in the surface fleet, highlighted by the future retirement of the Harpoon Block 1C missiles in 2023 with no immediate replacement.

British politicians on the UK Parliament's Defence Committee have branded RN ships 'porcupines' – well defended but lacking the ability to strike.

Knighton said during a