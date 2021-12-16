Defence Committee urges higher spending to plug RN capability gaps

The UK Parliament Defence Committee has highlighted several future capability gaps in the RN's plans and raised questions about the fleet's lethality in its latest report, published on 14 December.

In the summary to the "We're going to need a bigger Navy" report, MPs urged higher defence spending to address 'numerous issues identified with the Navy's current and future capabilities', adding: 'Funding is urgently needed to plug the delays and gaps the Navy faces in key capabilities in the next decade.'

Gaps include the paused plans to procure an interim replacement for the Harpoon Anti-Ship Missile (ASM) after 2023, which could see the …