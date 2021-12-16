Defence Committee urges higher spending to plug RN capability gaps

FMV signs contract for next phase of Torped 62 life extension
Swedish heavyweight torpedo to benefit from more life extension work by Saab.
The UK Parliament Defence Committee has highlighted several future capability gaps in the RN's plans and raised questions about the fleet's lethality in its latest report, published on 14 December.
In the summary to the "We're going to need a bigger Navy" report, MPs urged higher defence spending to address 'numerous issues identified with the Navy's current and future capabilities', adding: 'Funding is urgently needed to plug the delays and gaps the Navy faces in key capabilities in the next decade.'
Gaps include the paused plans to procure an interim replacement for the Harpoon Anti-Ship Missile (ASM) after 2023, which could see the …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Swedish heavyweight torpedo to benefit from more life extension work by Saab.
Raytheon gains contract modification to support ESSM Block 2 full-rate production requirements.
USS Portland successfully test-fired the LWSD Mark 2 MOD 0 laser weapon on 14 December.
Aegis combat system upgrade covers three Royal Australian Navy air warfare destroyers.
MBDA’s newest anti-ship missile has successfully completed its final firing test and will now enter into operation.
The French Navy has received its first two EDA-S craft but it will take some time before all of them enter service.