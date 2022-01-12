UK hunts for extra large autonomous underwater vehicle

The UK's Submarine Delivery Agency Autonomy Unit has issued a tender worth up to £21.5 million for the procurement and trialling of an 8-12m Extra-Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (XL-AUV), dubbed Project CETUS.

The resultant XL-AUV will be used to help the RN de-risk the full procurement of future UUVs.

The RN already owns an MSubs extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV) which is currently being used to test different payloads through the UK Defence and Security Accelerator's (DASA's) 'Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle Testbed – Opportunity to Integrate' competition.

The Project CETUS work follows on from XLUUV experimentation and will be the service's …