Abrams M1E3 will be ‘dramatically different’ than the M1A2 V4

The US Army has announced changes to its plan to modernise its MBT fleet as part of preparation for the Abrams tank to overcome current and future threats.

The service cancelled the M1A2 System Enhancement Package version 4 (SEPv4) effort and will develop the M1E3, with Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the army for acquisition, logistics and technology, claiming the new approach would provide the branch with a more capable platform.

Speaking during a press conference, Bush said: ‘It is still going to be an M1 tank, but a dramatically different M1 than what we had planned in terms of going to the V4.’