To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Will Trump discontinue military support to Israel?

19th November 2024 - 10:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

the Biden administration sent a THAAD battery to Israel. (Photo: US Army)

Trump’s upcoming second term as US president has raised questions on how he will handle the conflict in Gaza and avoid a broader war in the Middle East.

The future of US military assistance to Israel under Donald Trump administration remains blurry. Although he had a close relationship with Jerusalem in his first term as president, it is unclear how Trump will handle the war in Gaza and the involvement of other actors such as the Houthis, Lebanon and Iran.

“Topping a complex list of unknowns is how much leverage Trump will have over Netanyahu, and the extent to which he will manifest that leverage to end Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, contain regional conflict spillover and deliver sustainable political settlements,” remarked Burcu Ozcelik, senior

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us