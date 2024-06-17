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Houthis intensify attacks against vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden

17th June 2024 - 22:23 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

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USS Philippine Sea rescued the crew of a commercial bulk cargo carrier struck by rebels’ missiles. (Photo: DVIDS)

The rebel group has been using uncrewed surface vessels, UAVs and missiles to target ships.

Houthi militants have been intensifying attacks against ships in the transiting international waters in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Recent actions perpetrated by the non-state group based in Yemen against commercial vessels involved the deployment of uncrewed surface vessels (USV), drones and missiles.

The US-led coalition responded to the offensive by striking rebels’ capabilities that enabled them to target maritime vessels and endanger commercial shipping. The joint operation destroyed patrol boats, UAVs and USVs in the Red Sea, as well as seven radars located in a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen.

On 17 June, the US Government also

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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