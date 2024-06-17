Houthis intensify attacks against vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden
Houthi militants have been intensifying attacks against ships in the transiting international waters in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Recent actions perpetrated by the non-state group based in Yemen against commercial vessels involved the deployment of uncrewed surface vessels (USV), drones and missiles.
The US-led coalition responded to the offensive by striking rebels’ capabilities that enabled them to target maritime vessels and endanger commercial shipping. The joint operation destroyed patrol boats, UAVs and USVs in the Red Sea, as well as seven radars located in a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen.
On 17 June, the US Government also
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