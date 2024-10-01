Most of Iran’s 200 missiles fired against Israel were intercepted, states Israeli official
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on 1 October that most of the nearly 200 ballistic missiles fired by Iran against Jerusalem’s territory were intercepted by its air defence systems with the support of its allies’ capabilities.
IDF spokesperson RAdm Daniel Hagari claimed that, despite Tehran launching a “massive” offensive, a small number of missiles hit the central and southern areas of the country.
“Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation,” Hagari remarked. “There will be consequences. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready.”
The Israeli missile defence architecture uses
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Seeing the Unseen – The Indispensable Role of Infrared Detection in Modern Defense Technology
Infrared detection has emerged as a cornerstone of defense systems, providing essential capabilities in surveillance, target acquisition, and threat detection.
-
Jankel Light Tactical Transport Vehicle deliveries to Belgium to restart next year
NP Aerospace has taken over Jankel’s contract to supply and support Belgium’s LTTV vehicle fleet after acquiring Jankel Armouring’s assets, following Jankel's administration in early 2024.
-
US Army increases efforts to plug capability gaps in self-propelled artillery inventory
The service has been working on the modernisation of its in-service systems and planning the acquisition of advanced howitzers.