Most of Iran’s 200 missiles fired against Israel were intercepted, states Israeli official

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on 1 October that most of the nearly 200 ballistic missiles fired by Iran against Jerusalem’s territory were intercepted by its air defence systems with the support of its allies’ capabilities.

IDF spokesperson RAdm Daniel Hagari claimed that, despite Tehran launching a “massive” offensive, a small number of missiles hit the central and southern areas of the country.

“Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation,” Hagari remarked. “There will be consequences. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready.”

The Israeli missile defence architecture uses