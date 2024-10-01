To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Most of Iran’s 200 missiles fired against Israel were intercepted, states Israeli official

Most of Iran’s 200 missiles fired against Israel were intercepted, states Israeli official

1st October 2024 - 23:09 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A screenshot from a video showing Iranian missiles flying over Israeli territory. (Image: Israeli Defence Forces)

Jerusalem’s air defence architecture and the capabilities of its allies prevented major destruction in the country.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on 1 October that most of the nearly 200 ballistic missiles fired by Iran against Jerusalem’s territory were intercepted by its air defence systems with the support of its allies’ capabilities.

IDF spokesperson RAdm Daniel Hagari claimed that, despite Tehran launching a “massive” offensive, a small number of missiles hit the central and southern areas of the country.

“Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation,” Hagari remarked. “There will be consequences. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready.”

The Israeli missile defence architecture uses

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us