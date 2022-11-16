To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • US Army OMFV programme may lose priority status as strategy shifts to Indo-Pacific

US Army OMFV programme may lose priority status as strategy shifts to Indo-Pacific

16th November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

OMFV is intended to replace the Bradley fighting vehicle. (Photo: US Army)

The OMFV may not remain a priority for the Pentagon as the National Defense Strategy 2022 puts emphasis on the Indo-Pacific theatre, where advanced ground capabilities are not crucial.

After facing several issues in replacing the Bradley fighting vehicle, the US Army may find more bumps in the road for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme.

Released in October, the unclassified part of the National Defense Strategy (NDS) 2022 put emphasis on the Chinese threat and the Indo-Pacific theatre. As this region would mainly require deployment of naval and air capacities, the OMFV may not be a priority for the near future.

Speaking to Shephard, Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the US-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), explained that this

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us