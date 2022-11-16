US Army OMFV programme may lose priority status as strategy shifts to Indo-Pacific
After facing several issues in replacing the Bradley fighting vehicle, the US Army may find more bumps in the road for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme.
Released in October, the unclassified part of the National Defense Strategy (NDS) 2022 put emphasis on the Chinese threat and the Indo-Pacific theatre. As this region would mainly require deployment of naval and air capacities, the OMFV may not be a priority for the near future.
Speaking to Shephard, Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the US-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), explained that this
