Why the British Army may be doomed to fail in high-intensity conflicts
The war in Ukraine has highlighted several issues in the British Army which could affect its performance in high-intensity conflicts. In recent sessions of the UK Parliament Defence Committee, former Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) warn that capability gaps as well as budget and stockpile issues will impact the readiness of the service.
CDS from 2018 to 2021, Gen (Retd) Nick Carter claimed that the army is ‘at the moment the weakest service’. ‘I would suggest it to pull its weight in the sort of world that we now find ourselves’, he pointed out.
Improving the air defence inventory
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
German Army to field Australian-made Boxer vehicles in export reversal
Germany, the designer and builder of the Boxer, will turn to Australia for new 8x8 vehicles. Meanwhile, Hanwha continues to march forward with Australia's AS9 155mm SPHs.
-
Indian Army relaunches search for self-propelled air defence systems
The war in Ukraine has underlined the need for mobile air defence. Unfortunately, India is making little progress in its own efforts so far.
-
Germany, Netherlands place €1.9 billion order for Caracal airmobile vehicles
Germany and the Netherlands have signed a contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of Caracal airmobile platforms, worth €1.9 billion.