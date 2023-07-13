To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Why the British Army may be doomed to fail in high-intensity conflicts

13th July 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Improving air defence inventory is among the main concerns. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Former Chiefs of Defence Staff warn that capability gaps as well as budget and stockpile issues are putting the readiness of the UK armed forces in jeopardy.

The war in Ukraine has highlighted several issues in the British Army which could affect its performance in high-intensity conflicts. In recent sessions of the UK Parliament Defence Committee, former Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) warn that capability gaps as well as budget and stockpile issues will impact the readiness of the service.

CDS from 2018 to 2021, Gen (Retd) Nick Carter claimed that the army is ‘at the moment the weakest service’. ‘I would suggest it to pull its weight in the sort of world that we now find ourselves’, he pointed out.

Improving the air defence inventory

