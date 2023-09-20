To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US increases investments in mortar production capacities

20th September 2023 - 17:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Army mortarmen fire an M120A1 120 mm towed mortar system during a fire support coordination exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia. (Photo: US Army/US DoD)

The US Army and companies of the defence industrial base have been expanding and upgrading their facilities as well as improving capabilities to produce mortar systems and rounds.

The high-intensity conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the growing demand for mortars worldwide have been bolstering the defence market. Aware of the need to be prepared to supply large amounts of rounds and systems, the US has been increasing efforts to improve its manufacturing capacities.

The US Army and companies of the defence industrial base have recently announced investments in expanding and upgrading facilities as well as in enhancing production capabilities.

Part of the army’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB), the Watervliet Arsenal (WVA), will pass through a 15-year modernisation process which will involve the replacement of the rotary forge

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

