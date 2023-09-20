US increases investments in mortar production capacities

The high-intensity conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the growing demand for mortars worldwide have been bolstering the defence market. Aware of the need to be prepared to supply large amounts of rounds and systems, the US has been increasing efforts to improve its manufacturing capacities.

The US Army and companies of the defence industrial base have recently announced investments in expanding and upgrading facilities as well as in enhancing production capabilities.

Part of the army’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB), the Watervliet Arsenal (WVA), will pass through a 15-year modernisation process which will involve the replacement of the rotary forge