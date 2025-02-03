What does the future hold for North Korean troops in Ukraine?
The presence of North Korean forces in Ukraine has been marked by mass casualties, apparent low levels of knowledge about modern warfare, deficiencies in training and low access to appropriate equipment.
Dressed in Russian uniforms and operating Kremlin weapons, Pyongyang’s soldiers do not seem to have altered the battlefield situation in favour of Moscow, which raises questions about whether North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un will continue sending soldiers to fight alongside Russians.
International news outlets recently reported that Kim’s warfighters were pulled out of the frontline. It is unclear, however, if warfighters permanently left the battlefield or if they
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Germany signs work agreement for Patria 6x6 vehicle under CAVS programme
The agreement is a further development in a programme which has seen dozens of vehicles ordered by partner countries in the last year.
-
L3Harris awarded $263 million contract for night vision goggles
The order for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) is the second order under the full-scale production Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) programme, following a similar award last year.
-
Latvia signs for ASCOD IFVs
Latvia entered negotiations with General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) Santa Bárbara Sistemas for the purchase of Austrian Spanish Cooperative Development (ASCOD) tracked combat vehicles in November last year.
-
Thales adds DigitalCrew to panoramic gimbal for new generation tracking and identification
Thales Panoramic Above Armour Gimbal (PAAG) is in service as a mast mounted system on German Boxer Joint Fire Support Teams (Heavy) armoured vehicles. DigitalCrew has been designed to take full advantage of PAAG’s six sensors.