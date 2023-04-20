To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

North Korea launches solid-fuelled ICBM for the first time

20th April 2023 - 05:35 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Photos released by state media showed the maiden launch of the Hwasong-18 ICBM on 13 April. (Photo: KCNA)

In quick speed, North Korea has performed its maiden launch of a solid-fuelled ICBM after parading it just two months ago.

North Korea reached another milestone in its nuclear ambitions by successfully launching a solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time on 13 April.

Pyongyang called the new-type ICBM a Hwasong-18. The missile followed a lofted trajectory after being launched from a nine-axle transporter-erector-launcher (TEL).

Kim Jong-un was in attendance with his daughter, who is now a constant fixture at such missile launches.

State media said: ‘The test firing was aimed at confirming the performance of the high-thrust solid-propellant multistage motors, the stage separation technology and the reliability of various functional control systems, and appraising the military utility of

