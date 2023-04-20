North Korea launches solid-fuelled ICBM for the first time
North Korea reached another milestone in its nuclear ambitions by successfully launching a solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time on 13 April.
Pyongyang called the new-type ICBM a Hwasong-18. The missile followed a lofted trajectory after being launched from a nine-axle transporter-erector-launcher (TEL).
Kim Jong-un was in attendance with his daughter, who is now a constant fixture at such missile launches.
State media said: ‘The test firing was aimed at confirming the performance of the high-thrust solid-propellant multistage motors, the stage separation technology and the reliability of various functional control systems, and appraising the military utility of
More from Defence Notes
-
Slovakia confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, takes more Leopard tanks
Slovakia has handed over all its available MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine and continues to take delivery of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.
-
Why the US cannot overcome Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons
As hypersonic weapons do not follow a ballistic trajectory and can fly at low altitudes in addition to manoeuvring en route to their target, they challenge existing US defence systems.
-
Japan’s security circumstances prompt it to introduce longer-range missiles
With growing threats such as China and North Korean missiles, Japan is developing long-range, standoff missiles to enhance its deterrence posture.
-
What has the US learned from the Ukraine war about missile defence?
After analysing the conflict, the Pentagon intends to upgrade systems and accelerate both acquisition of new sensors and technologies and their integration with its equipment in addition to improving the procurement process.
-
India makes multiple orders, with an emphasis on indigenous production
India awards multiple contracts for desperately needed equipment for all three armed services.
-
China cannot bring peace in Ukraine, Monsieur Macron! (Opinion)
The French president has dangerously aligned himself with Chinese talking points, and seems willing to leave Taiwan to its own fate, according to his recent visit to China.