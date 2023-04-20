North Korea launches solid-fuelled ICBM for the first time

North Korea reached another milestone in its nuclear ambitions by successfully launching a solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time on 13 April.

Pyongyang called the new-type ICBM a Hwasong-18. The missile followed a lofted trajectory after being launched from a nine-axle transporter-erector-launcher (TEL).

Kim Jong-un was in attendance with his daughter, who is now a constant fixture at such missile launches.

State media said: ‘The test firing was aimed at confirming the performance of the high-thrust solid-propellant multistage motors, the stage separation technology and the reliability of various functional control systems, and appraising the military utility of