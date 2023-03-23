WFEL awards more subcontract work on UK Boxer armoured vehicle programme

WFEL has awarded a contract for streamlined inventory management and component supply on the British Army's Boxer 8x8 Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme as the UK supply chain is built up.

WFEL has awarded a three-year contract to Derbyshire-based Wesco Anixter for supply of components to be used in the assembly and integration of Boxer vehicles at WFEL’s Stockport plant.

The contract is a vendor managed inventory agreement (VMI) to streamline inventory management, with Wesco Anixter replenishing WFEL stock levels based on data delivered by electronic data interchange (EDI).

Commenting on this latest contract awarded as part of the company's UK Boxer vehicle supply chain roll-out, WFEL MD Ian Anderton, said: 'WFEL demands components of the highest quality from its sub-contractors, together with exceptional service levels – and Wesco Anixer meets our rigorous requirements in this respect.'

According to Shephard Defence Insight, WFEL announced that it had received a contract for the production of approximately half of the more than 500 UK Boxers in November 2020.

The company will manufacture approximately 480 Boxer drive modules and assemble fewer than half of them into APC, Ambulance and SCV variants. The rest of the WFEL-manufactured drive modules will be shipped to RBSL for final assembly.

German consortium ARTEC has also formed agreements with other British suppliers to support the production of Boxer, including BAE Systems, Pearson Engineering and Thales.

Around 50 Boxers are planned to be produced for the UK each year through to 2032.