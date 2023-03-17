To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Why UK defence still faces an uncertain future and difficult decisions

17th March 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by The Clarence in Whitehall

UK defence may face a choice between flying the flag for an Indo-Pacific tilt or a Euro-Atlantic focus. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Despite the additional funding promised this week, the UK armed forces still look set to face cutbacks, and maintaining international commitments to AUKUS and GCAP may limit the options for other programmes.

The British government has published the Integrated Review Refresh, a reassessment of the strategic challenges facing the UK and the best means of addressing them.

Initiated as a response to the invasion of Ukraine, the document tries to analyse how the international strategic situation has changed since the original Integrated Review was published in 2021.

News of the publication was driven by a headline commitment from the Prime Minister to spend an additional £4.9 billion ($5.95 billion) on defence over the next two years, investing in both the nuclear deterrent infrastructure and in replenishing munitions and other equipment gifted

