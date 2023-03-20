To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Beleaguered Ajax programme moves on with new, much later, in-service dates

Beleaguered Ajax programme moves on with new, much later, in-service dates

20th March 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Ajax will eventually give the British Army a new armoured offensive reconnaissance capability as well five other variants for different roles. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK's Ajax armoured vehicle programme faces further delays, with platforms not entering service until 2025 and full operating capability not until 2028-29, causing concern for the British Army's modernisation plans.

The UK MoD has today announced the revision of in-service dates for the beleaguered Ajax programme and that payments to manufacturer General Dynamics would resume this month.

These were paused in December 2020 due to concerns over noise and vibration problems with the platform.

The vehicles will now enter service between July and December 2025, five years later than initially planned when the development and manufacturing contract was awarded in 2014.

Full operating capability is now planned for between October 2028 and September 2029, at least four years later than the British Army originally envisaged.

In the interim, regiments will

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us