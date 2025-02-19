IDEX 2025: VBCI For Qatar: second-hand on the third attempt? (Opinion)
Given Qatar’s 2013 order of the Leopard 2A7Q, all signs at Eurosatory 2024 pointed to a Qatari selection of the similarly Western Boxer as its new 8x8 IFV following nearly a decade of deliberation and controversy. Rumours and reports from industry sources in Paris suggested trials with the CT40 turret were imminent and calendars were prospectively marked for IDEX 2025 as a potential announcement of a contract award.
Qatar is no stranger to controversy and delays in its planned acquisition of a new 8x8 IFV. For all the ease it had in its early-mid 2010’s Leopard 2 acquisition, the Middle Eastern country appears to be paying back in its 8x8 procurement.
An earlier attempt to purchase the VBCI-2 from then Nexter, now KNDS, in 2017–19 failed amid significant controversy and accused corruption while reports of negotiations in April 2024 for the same vehicle appear to have since gone cold.
KNDS may, however, have provided clarity on the state of Doha’s decision-making with its IDEX display.
Rather than its varied charcuterie board display from Eurosatory, the two KNDS armoured vehicles on display at IDEX show clearer regional derivation.
The Leclerc XLR is easily placed, as a non-production vehicle solely available as an upgrade to in-service Leclerc’s it’s target audience is restricted to Jordan or, more likely, the UAE who each field a fleet of the original French platform.
In comparison, the VBCI is much more ambiguously positioned. No Middle Eastern country fields it or the VBCI-2, for that matter. Over the last 20 years, the region's traditional 8x8 focus has settled on domestic or Turkish platforms rather than typically more expensive European ones.
The exception to this, however, is of course Qatar which has led to speculation that Doha remains the target market despite KNDS’s denial of a dedicated direction for its on-display VBCI.
Interestingly, and perhaps unnoticed by some, the exact model at the show is a VBCI-1 fitted with the 25mm Dragar turret, the same specification as those in French service. KNDS has a display VBCI-2; it was on display at Eurosatory, leading to one straightforward question: why have they chosen an out-of-production vehicle from the 1990s as one of two vehicles to display at IDEX?
A potential answer is that Qatar and France are considering a deal for the purchase of second-hand VBCI-1 from existing French inventory.
For France, the VBCI ‘regeneration’ by Nexter/KNDS is limited to less than 50 vehicles for the next two years and is only expected to incorporate those returning from overseas deployments/exercises. Project Scorpion continues to progress at a pace and on time, with a fresh order for 530 additional Serval 4x4s made just days before IDEX.
The VBCI was chosen by the French Army to replace old AMX vehicles, the very same vehicles Qatar is looking to as well. Any potential sale of the VBCI second-hand will be at a far lower price point with a far quicker delivery potential than a new production order – if nothing else, a very attractive consideration for Doha.
Shephard's IDEX 2025 coverage is sponsored by Shephard News Subscriptions:
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from IDEX 2025 | View all news
-
IDEX 2025: GA-ASI to unveil new exportable small UAS platform in June 2025
While the product remain in development, GA-ASI is looking to target the international market with a new small UAS, focusing on exportability.
-
IDEX 2025: Jump 20-X marks the spot for AeroVironment
AeroVironment showcased the Jump 20-X, an advancement of the company’s Jump 20 VTOL-capable fixed-wing UAV, at this year’s IDEX in Abu Dhabi.
-
IDEX 2025: GIDS aims to set the loitering munition market ablaze
At IDEX 2025, Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS) unveiled the Blaze family of loitering munitions: the Blaze-25, Blaze-50 and Blaze-75.
-
IDEX 2025: MARSS delivers two more protection systems for naval bases in the Middle East
NiDAR, which protects against threats through real-time data fusion, has been designed to provide faster detection, tracking, classification and response to potential threats.
-
IDEX 2025: Teal Drones set to sign for US Army production
Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones was awarded US Army contract for the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRRT2) programme last year but final negotiations towards a production contract signature are underway.