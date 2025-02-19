IDEX 2025: VBCI For Qatar: second-hand on the third attempt? (Opinion)

Given Qatar’s 2013 order of the Leopard 2A7Q, all signs at Eurosatory 2024 pointed to a Qatari selection of the similarly Western Boxer as its new 8x8 IFV following nearly a decade of deliberation and controversy. Rumours and reports from industry sources in Paris suggested trials with the CT40 turret were imminent and calendars were prospectively marked for IDEX 2025 as a potential announcement of a contract award.

Qatar is no stranger to controversy and delays in its planned acquisition of a new 8x8 IFV. For all the ease it had in its early-mid 2010’s Leopard 2 acquisition, the Middle Eastern country appears to be paying back in its 8x8 procurement.

An earlier attempt to purchase the VBCI-2 from then Nexter, now KNDS, in 2017–19 failed amid significant controversy and accused corruption while reports of negotiations in April 2024 for the same vehicle appear to have since gone cold.

KNDS may, however, have provided clarity on the state of Doha’s decision-making with its IDEX display.

Rather than its varied charcuterie board display from Eurosatory, the two KNDS armoured vehicles on display at IDEX show clearer regional derivation.

The Leclerc XLR is easily placed, as a non-production vehicle solely available as an upgrade to in-service Leclerc’s it’s target audience is restricted to Jordan or, more likely, the UAE who each field a fleet of the original French platform.

In comparison, the VBCI is much more ambiguously positioned. No Middle Eastern country fields it or the VBCI-2, for that matter. Over the last 20 years, the region's traditional 8x8 focus has settled on domestic or Turkish platforms rather than typically more expensive European ones.

The exception to this, however, is of course Qatar which has led to speculation that Doha remains the target market despite KNDS’s denial of a dedicated direction for its on-display VBCI.

VBCI equipped with the Dragar 25mm turret on display at the KNDS stand in Abu Dhabi. (Sam Hart)

Interestingly, and perhaps unnoticed by some, the exact model at the show is a VBCI-1 fitted with the 25mm Dragar turret, the same specification as those in French service. KNDS has a display VBCI-2; it was on display at Eurosatory, leading to one straightforward question: why have they chosen an out-of-production vehicle from the 1990s as one of two vehicles to display at IDEX?

A potential answer is that Qatar and France are considering a deal for the purchase of second-hand VBCI-1 from existing French inventory.

For France, the VBCI ‘regeneration’ by Nexter/KNDS is limited to less than 50 vehicles for the next two years and is only expected to incorporate those returning from overseas deployments/exercises. Project Scorpion continues to progress at a pace and on time, with a fresh order for 530 additional Serval 4x4s made just days before IDEX.

The VBCI was chosen by the French Army to replace old AMX vehicles, the very same vehicles Qatar is looking to as well. Any potential sale of the VBCI second-hand will be at a far lower price point with a far quicker delivery potential than a new production order – if nothing else, a very attractive consideration for Doha.

