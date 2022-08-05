USSOCOM acquires Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kit

US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is progressing with efforts to improve its inventory and will equip its troops with Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kits (ARTAK).

Acquired under the DoD Pilot Program to Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT), the ARTAK solution is intended to significantly reduce risk to soldiers during mission execution.

The tactical assault kits will be used in areas such as operations planning, information-sharing with physical aspects such as geospatial awareness and location accuracy, training scenario support and operational support with mission command systems.

This solution will be fielded by Q4 FY2023. Supplied by the New Jersey-based