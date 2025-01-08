To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US to invest nearly $600 million in Israeli defence in 2025

8th January 2025 - 10:58 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Arrow-3 Upper Tier interceptor. (Photo: Israeli Defence Forces)

Jerusalem’s air defence capabilities procurement efforts will receive up to $190 million.

The US government will invest up to US$600 million in the security of Israel in the current calendar year. The resources were included in the FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA) which was approved by Congress in December.

The paper stated that up to $190 million will support acquiring air defence capabilities such as the Iron Dome Short-Range Rocket Defence System, David’s Sling Weapon System (DSWS), Arrow-3 Upper Tier and Tamir interceptors.

The NDAA stressed that the DoD should ensure “adequate stocks of interceptors and weapons system components to defend Israel against air and missile threats from Iran and Iranian military proxies,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us