US to invest nearly $600 million in Israeli defence in 2025

The US government will invest up to US$600 million in the security of Israel in the current calendar year. The resources were included in the FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA) which was approved by Congress in December.

The paper stated that up to $190 million will support acquiring air defence capabilities such as the Iron Dome Short-Range Rocket Defence System, David’s Sling Weapon System (DSWS), Arrow-3 Upper Tier and Tamir interceptors.

The NDAA stressed that the DoD should ensure “adequate stocks of interceptors and weapons system components to defend Israel against air and missile threats from Iran and Iranian military proxies,