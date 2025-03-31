Avalon 2025: Australia’s missile and ordnance plans excite companies
After decades of major orders and with ongoing procurements, the opportunities for Australian industry are substantially less than when aircraft orders and deliveries flowed while land and naval competitions were being signed.
The Royal Australian Air Force has received several types of aircraft in recent years and the Australian Army has billions-of-dollars of equipment entering service such as AS9 self-propelled howitzers, AS10 support vehicles for AS9, Abrams main battle tanks and Apache AH-64E attack helicopters.
Similarly, the Royal Australian Navy is awaiting its Hunter-class destroyers and while the AUKUS nuclear submarine requirement is potentially a long-term opportunity there is little
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Boeing to remanufacture five more US Army MH-47G Block II Chinooks
The contract award, worth $240 million, is part of the ongoing effort by the US Army to modernise its Block II Chinook rotorcraft fleet.
-
Avalon 2025: RAAF looks beyond 10 years to when future deliveries may restart
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has been substantially refreshed in the past two decades including F-35A and F/A-18F fighter aircraft, as well as the addition of transport aircraft such as C-17s, C-130 variants and C-27Js. Additional aircraft may only be a medium-term prospect.
-
Avalon 2025: BAE Systems eyes customers for its Strix after initial flight
The Strix test effort suffered a setback last year when the prototype incurred minor damage in a hard landing during its second trial flight.
-
Denmark looks to join NATO multi-role transport tanker pool
The country sees the Netherlands and Luxembourg-led pool as a way to strengthen its air defence capabilities and support its combat fighter fleet.
-
US approves possible $1.96 billion MQ-9B drone sale for Qatar
Qatar moves one step closer towards acquiring the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, as the Trump administration shows a renewed interest selling the platforms to countries in the Middle East.
-
Avalon 2025: Anduril looks to build solid rocket motors in Australia and plans to fire up Fury
Anduril is in the running for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) requirement with its large Fury unmanned aerial system (UAS) but the solid rocket motor (SRM) maker sees a big opportunity in Australia’s Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) plans.