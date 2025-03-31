Avalon 2025: Kongsberg confirms its first Australian missile factory

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA) will set up its first factory producing Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) outside of Norway at Newcastle Airport, Australia.

The factory is expected to be open for business from 2027, making both NSM and Joint Strike Missiles (JSM) for the Australian Defence Force (ADF), and for its international partners.

There have been plans to open a new missile factory in Australia since August 2024, but the Australian Ministry of Defence said the new announcement confirmed “the next step towards implementing the announcement of last August”.

The missiles and the money

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged