General Atomics offers two UAS to Ukraine for a dollar
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has offered to supply two company-owned UAS to Ukraine for the nominal fee of $1 pending US government approval.
In a statement with a decidedly frustrated tone, GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue said: 'There are limits to what an American defence company can do to support a situation such as this.
'From our perspective, it is long past time to enable Ukrainian forces with the information dominance required to win this war.'
The US drone manufacturer has been exploring options to supply its systems to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion last February.
