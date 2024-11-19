US-provided ATACMS missiles given green-light for use inside Russian territory
The US-provided MGM-140 Army Tactical Missiles System (ATACMS) has been reportedly been used in Russia for the first time since US President Joe Biden gave his for Ukraine to use the missiles.
The ATACMS is a ballistic missile that can be launched from the US HIMARS rocket artillery system. Ukraine already has these systems having been transferred from the US in 2022. Unlike the HIMARS systems which have a range of 70km, however, the MGM-140 ATACMS is said to reach up to a range of 300km.
Ukraine has reportedly been using the ATACMS inside the country to hit Russian military bases
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Lockheed Martin will complete first PrSM contract this year
Lockheed Martin has received four production contracts for its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) for the US Army which add to the types of missiles used by M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and similar weapons.
-
First upgraded Turkish Leopard with APS to be delivered this year
Turkey has experienced losses of tanks in Syria including Leopards to anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). A new active protection system (APS) will reduce the likelihood of such attacks being effective.
-
Milrem to unveil new 8x8 UGV as THeMIS backlog grows
Milrem unveiled the Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) UGV in 2015. It has since developed improved variants and has worked with companies such as QinetiQ to present new versions.
-
Australia and Singapore open expanded training area in Queensland
Australia and Singapore have expanded Queensland’s Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), adding advanced facilities and technologies to support larger, longer joint military exercises under their ongoing strategic partnership.