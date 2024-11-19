To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US-provided ATACMS missiles given green-light for use inside Russian territory

US-provided ATACMS missiles given green-light for use inside Russian territory

19th November 2024 - 16:26 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

ATACMS is a surface-to-surface weapon system that provides a critical, deep-strike capability to service high-value targets in all weather conditions. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Ukraine has now reportedly used the missile on Russia territory following US approval, but will the UK and French Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles follow?

The US-provided MGM-140 Army Tactical Missiles System (ATACMS) has been reportedly been used in Russia for the first time since US President Joe Biden gave his for Ukraine to use the missiles. 

The ATACMS is a ballistic missile that can be launched from the US HIMARS rocket artillery system. Ukraine already has these systems having been transferred from the US in 2022. Unlike the HIMARS systems which have a range of 70km, however, the MGM-140 ATACMS is said to reach up to a range of 300km.

Ukraine has reportedly been using the ATACMS inside the country to hit Russian military bases

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

