US-provided ATACMS missiles given green-light for use inside Russian territory

The US-provided MGM-140 Army Tactical Missiles System (ATACMS) has been reportedly been used in Russia for the first time since US President Joe Biden gave his for Ukraine to use the missiles.

The ATACMS is a ballistic missile that can be launched from the US HIMARS rocket artillery system. Ukraine already has these systems having been transferred from the US in 2022. Unlike the HIMARS systems which have a range of 70km, however, the MGM-140 ATACMS is said to reach up to a range of 300km.

Ukraine has reportedly been using the ATACMS inside the country to hit Russian military bases