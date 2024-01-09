Destruction of expired reserves of ATACMS ‘is not true’, says Pentagon
The US DoD has denied rumours shared on social media channels and via international news outlets claiming that the Pentagon would destroy its stockpiles of expired MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) instead of shipping them to Ukraine.
‘We looked into this and it is not true,’ claimed Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder. ‘Those reports are false.’
Kyiv has requested the shipment of ATACMS for more than a year and announced in October 2023 the delivery of the first batch of M39 Block I. It is the oldest version of the MGM-140 and is non-compliant with the 2008 DoD policy on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
New loitering munitions enhance Russia’s strike capabilities in Ukraine
Zala Aero’s new loitering munition model has been designed for tactical engagements and features an X-wing design.
-
Estonia receives Piorun MANPADS
PIORUN, a man-portable air-defence system (MANPADS) in service in Poland and Ukraine, was introduced in 2019 and has a range of more than 7km.
-
Vegvisir to supply vehicle awareness systems to Ukraine
Vegvisir applies cameras, four layers of sensors and image-processing algorithms to deliver a 360° mixed reality/virtual reality (MR/VR) picture to vehicle crew members wearing a head-mounted display.