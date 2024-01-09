Destruction of expired reserves of ATACMS ‘is not true’, says Pentagon

The US DoD has denied rumours shared on social media channels and via international news outlets claiming that the Pentagon would destroy its stockpiles of expired MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) instead of shipping them to Ukraine.

‘We looked into this and it is not true,’ claimed Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder. ‘Those reports are false.’

Kyiv has requested the shipment of ATACMS for more than a year and announced in October 2023 the delivery of the first batch of M39 Block I. It is the oldest version of the MGM-140 and is non-compliant with the 2008 DoD policy on