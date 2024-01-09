To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Destruction of expired reserves of ATACMS ‘is not true’, says Pentagon

Destruction of expired reserves of ATACMS ‘is not true’, says Pentagon

9th January 2024 - 14:27 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

An MLRS fires the M57E1 ATACMS Army Tactical Missile System. (Photo: US Army)

Recent rumours claimed that the DoD would destroy its overdue MGM-140 stockpiles instead of donating them to Ukraine.

The US DoD has denied rumours shared on social media channels and via international news outlets claiming that the Pentagon would destroy its stockpiles of expired MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) instead of shipping them to Ukraine.

‘We looked into this and it is not true,’ claimed Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder. ‘Those reports are false.’

Kyiv has requested the shipment of ATACMS for more than a year and announced in October 2023 the delivery of the first batch of M39 Block I. It is the oldest version of the MGM-140 and is non-compliant with the 2008 DoD policy on

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us