US Marines to test Hanwha Arion-SMET II UGV
The US Marines Corps (USMC) will conduct trials with Hanwha Defense’s Arion Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport II (Arion-SMET II) UGV in December 2023.
The three-week demonstrations will take place at the Marines Training Center, in O’ahu, Hawaii, as part of the US DoD Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme.
The platform is the newest version of the company’s Arion-SMET and features a modular design to support various missions. The USMC will test it for fuel, food, water, patients and repair parts transportation.
Speaking to Shephard earlier this month at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC, Hanwha EVP Youngwoo Seo explained that the primary
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Sweden receives first batch of Patria 6x6 APCs
The Patria 6x6 is being developed as a common base platform for the Estonian, Finnish and Latvian armed forces, all of which require a new protected mobility vehicle, with Sweden ordering an initial 20.
-
How high-frequency electronics can boost EW effects for ground forces
Solutions that operate in the high-frequency (HF) spectrum have the potential to enhance many systems and subsystems in the intelligence, radar, detection, target engagement, navigation and communications fields.
-
US Army picks Elbit for JETS II prototype development
The JETS II prototype will be designed to help soldiers prosecute threats in operational environments quickly.
-
Slovakia receives two donated MANTIS air defence systems
The MANTIS air defence system has been designed to protect vital structures and was developed to protect the camps where Bundeswehr troops were stationed in Afghanistan.
-
AUSA 2023: Curtiss-Wright introduces new advanced components for military solutions
VPX3-1262 and VPX3-6826 are SOSA-aligned products and feature ruggedisation technology for deployment in harsh, challenging environments.
-
The US Government approves the sale of long-range artillery and rocket systems to Latvia
Under the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) approved by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) Latvia could receive M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).