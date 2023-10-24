US Marines to test Hanwha Arion-SMET II UGV

The US Marines Corps (USMC) will conduct trials with Hanwha Defense’s Arion Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport II (Arion-SMET II) UGV in December 2023.

The three-week demonstrations will take place at the Marines Training Center, in O’ahu, Hawaii, as part of the US DoD Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme.

The platform is the newest version of the company’s Arion-SMET and features a modular design to support various missions. The USMC will test it for fuel, food, water, patients and repair parts transportation.

Speaking to Shephard earlier this month at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC, Hanwha EVP Youngwoo Seo explained that the primary