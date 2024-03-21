US Marine Corps to double investment in mortars

The US Marine Corps has declared its intention to double investments in mortars over the next fiscal. The service recently unveiled its FY2025 budget proposal in which it has allocated $128 million for the capability having requested $61 million to cover the domain in FY2024.

This approach reflects lessons emerging from the conflict in Ukraine, which has been trending the international market upwards and leading to growing demand for mortars worldwide.

RAdm Ben Reynolds, deputy assistant secretary of the US Navy for budget/director, fiscal management division, claimed that the Marines’ funding request was focused on enabling the branch to continue its