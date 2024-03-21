To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Marine Corps to double investment in mortars

21st March 2024 - 17:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

US Marines firing an M252A2 81mm mortar at a live-fire mortar displacement range at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

The US Marine Corps has requested a US$128 million fund to cover mortar capabilities over the next fiscal year after aligning to Force Design 2030 and learning from lessons that have emerged from the conflict in Ukraine.

The US Marine Corps has declared its intention to double investments in mortars over the next fiscal. The service recently unveiled its FY2025 budget proposal in which it has allocated $128 million for the capability having requested $61 million to cover the domain in FY2024.

This approach reflects lessons emerging from the conflict in Ukraine, which has been trending the international market upwards and leading to growing demand for mortars worldwide.

RAdm Ben Reynolds, deputy assistant secretary of the US Navy for budget/director, fiscal management division, claimed that the Marines’ funding request was focused on enabling the branch to continue its

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us