US greenlights sale of Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units to the UK
The package approved by the US covers the purchase of 513 Javelin LWCLUs, associated electronics, training units, and support.
In its FMS approval notice, the US said the sale would support the US's foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of a NATO ally. The prime contractor for the sale would be the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.
The Javelin LWCLU weighs 30% less than the existing command launch unit and offers twice the night-time range and three times the daytime range.
The shoulder-fired anti-armour Javelin ATGM engages targets such as MBTs using an arched top-attack profile to strike weak points in armour.
Western allies have donated significant numbers of the systems to Ukraine to aid its defence against the ongoing Russian invasion.
With large numbers of Javelin ATGMs flowing into Ukraine, western allies are looking to backfill their weapon stocks.
At Farnborough International Air show, Lockheed Martin officials told Shephard the company was looking to increase the production of Javelin missiles from 2,100 units a year to over 4,000.
