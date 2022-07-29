Russian ground platform losses approach 10,000, Ukrainian MoD claims
The Ukrainian MoD announced on 28 July that Russia has lost 9,727 ground vehicles since the conflict started in February. The service published a list of military equipment that were destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces (see list below).
It includes 1,742 MBTs, 3,979 combat vehicles, 894 artillery systems, 258 multiple launch rocket systems and 2,854 land vehicles and fuel tankers.
Although the figures are disputed by Russia and open-source intelligence analysts such as Oryx describe a much lower total based on visually verified losses, several pictures and footage of Russian vehicles being attacked or exploding have been published on
