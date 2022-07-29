To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Russian ground platform losses approach 10,000, Ukrainian MoD claims

29th July 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Russian combat vehicle that was attacked by Ukrainian forces. (Photo: Ukrainian MoD)

The Ukrainian MoD released a list of Russian military systems destroyed to date. It includes 1,742 MBTs, 3,979 combat vehicles, 894 artillery systems, 258 multiple launch rocket systems and 2,854 land vehicles and fuel tankers.

The Ukrainian MoD announced on 28 July that Russia has lost 9,727 ground vehicles since the conflict started in February. The service published a list of military equipment that were destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces (see list below).

Although the figures are disputed by Russia and open-source intelligence analysts such as Oryx describe a much lower total based on visually verified losses, several pictures and footage of Russian vehicles being attacked or exploding have been published on

