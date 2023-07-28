To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • US military accelerates acquisition and adoption of artificial intelligence

US military accelerates acquisition and adoption of artificial intelligence

28th July 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Multiple AI-related efforts are in progress across the US armed forces. (Photo: US Army)

Speeding up the procurement process and increasing the integration of data across the Department of Defense are part of the Pentagon's strategy to increase the use of AI and ML.

The tactical and operational benefits provided by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to armed forces have been pushing the US DoD towards seeking ways to deepen and accelerate their adoption across its services and agencies.

The department has taken several measures to reduce bureaucracy and speed up the procurement of this type of capability.

It has been also running several projects and programmes involving AI and ML and closely working with the industry. Another line of action is conducting experimentation to identify the best ways to integrate the data produced by various sources.

Speaking in a webinar

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us