US deploys Mid-Range Capability missile defence system to the Philippines
The US Army has, for the first time, deployed a MRC land-attack/surface-to-air missile defence system to the Philippines as part of Exercise Salaknib 24.
MRC uses US Navy SM-6 surface-to-air supersonic missile and the US Navy Tomahawk tactical land-attack cruise missiles. It comprises a battery operations centre, four launchers, prime movers and modified trailers.
The system was deployed in early April to northern Luzon with the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (1MDTF) onboard a C-17 Globemaster III with the support of the US Air Force’s 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
As reported on the US Army Pacific website, Brig Gen Bernard Harrington, commanding general of the 1MDTF, said it was “a significant step in our partnership with the Philippines”.
“This creates several new collaboration opportunities for our bilateral training and readiness and we look forward to growing together,” Harrington remarked.
The deployment of the system, which provides a land-attack range as far as 2,500km and altitude out to 108,000ft, has marked a substantial boost in capability in a region where China has been taking a stronger position in recent years.
The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a US$339.3 million Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) for MRC in November 2020. The deal comprised designing, building, integrating, testing, evaluating, documenting, delivering and supporting the MRC prototype battery capability.
