To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army to receive Mid-Range Capability weapon system this year

15th August 2022 - 09:56 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The US Army has selected variants of the navy’s SM-6 to be part of the initial MRC prototype. (Photo: US Navy)

Lockheed Martin is progressing with the Mid-Range Capability effort and plans to hand over a prototype at the end of the year.

In order to defeat near-peer competitors and provide support in multi-domain operations, the US Army is progressing with its Mid-Range Capability (MRC) programme and should receive the first prototype this year.

Supplied by Lockheed Martin, the US Army intends the weapon system to strike objectives between the Precision Strike Missile and Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, in addition to providing defensive and offensive capacities with a range from 300 miles to 1,725 miles (480-2,775km).

Speaking to Shephard, Joe DePietro, VP of naval combat and missile defence systems at Lockheed Martin, explained that MRC will fill a ‘critical gap on the path

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us