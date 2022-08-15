US Army to receive Mid-Range Capability weapon system this year

In order to defeat near-peer competitors and provide support in multi-domain operations, the US Army is progressing with its Mid-Range Capability (MRC) programme and should receive the first prototype this year.

Supplied by Lockheed Martin, the US Army intends the weapon system to strike objectives between the Precision Strike Missile and Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, in addition to providing defensive and offensive capacities with a range from 300 miles to 1,725 miles (480-2,775km).

Speaking to Shephard, Joe DePietro, VP of naval combat and missile defence systems at Lockheed Martin, explained that MRC will fill a ‘critical gap on the path