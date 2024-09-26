US commits to latest hardware support to Ukraine, including more M1117 vehicles

The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on 25 September 2024 that it would send extra military support to Ukraine in its war of resistance against the Russian invasion.

The support would include the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package with an estimated value of US$375 million which would be used to deliver air-to-ground weapons, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

The announcement marked the 66th tranche of military equipment sent from the US to Ukraine during the Biden administration.

Related Articles

Ukraine receives first M1117 armoured vehicles from US

UK increases Ukraine support

This instalment includes ammunition for the HIMARS, Lockheed Martin’s increasingly ubiquitous M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, as well as some tube-launched optically-tracked, wire-guided missiles and the Javelin missile, which is used especially as an anti-tank weapon.

But the 66th tranche extends from such hardcore weapons systems, for which the US itself is a customer, down to light tactical vehicles and small arms, allowing Ukraine increasing scope in its fightback against the Russian invasion.

Among the latest haul, the US is including patrol boats to intercept any invaders that might try to use the Black Sea as an additional front. Also included are AT-4 anti-armour systems, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAPs), and more M1117 armoured security vehicles to follow up the first shipment of such vehicles made in March 2024.

The M1117 is a relatively manoeuvrable vehicle with a crew of three, the driver, the commander and the gunner, operating a single centrally-mounted turret.

The US has committed to continuing its work with the Ukraine Defence Contact Group to help Ukraine assert its status as an independent nation. Whether that commitment remains good irrespective of the November Presidential election remains to be seen.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

HIMARS