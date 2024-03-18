Ukraine receives first M1117 armoured vehicles from US

The first M1117 Armoured Security Vehicles (ASVs), promised to Ukraine by the US in 2022, has finally been revealed by Ukrainian security forces.

The M1117s ASVs were part a $400 million US government military aid package, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which was announced in November 2022 and included the supply of 250 refurbished M1117 ASVs.

As reported by Ukrainian news site Militarnyi, footage was shared by the 425th Separate Assault Battalion Skala on social media of the battalion driving a US-made M1117 wheeled armoured vehicle during a training exercise in Ukraine.

The 4×4 armoured vehicles, also known as Guardians, were originally manufactured by Textron Marine & Land Systems and adopted by the US Armed Forces in 2001. It has seen action for US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and was designed to offer protection against small arms fire and threats from mines.

The M1117s ASVs sent to Ukraine will feature a modular expandable armour package from IBD Deisenroth Engineering and will be able to accommodate between four and five people including the driver and weapon operator. They will also be equipped with a one-man turret armed with a 40mm automatic grenade launcher and a .50-calibre machine gun.

Along with the M1117 ASVs, the US aid package included 1,110 Phoenix Ghost drones, 45 T-72 tanks, river boats and missile repairs for MIM-23 HAWK SAM systems.