Taiwan multiplies mine-layer vessel and UAV inventories to deter PLA

25th April 2025 - 12:28 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Taiwan’s navy will receive six additional Min Jiang-class fast mine-layer boats before the end of next year. (Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office)

Taiwan is strengthening its deterrence against the PLA through an asymmetric arsenal that includes fast mine-laying vessels and domestically developed UAVs.

The revelation of a Chinese bridge-barge landing system for amphibious operations, designed for a Taiwan invasion has underscored the need for Taipei to deter any People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invasion. Sea mines and loitering munitions have, therefore, featured highly in Taiwanese thinking as it acts to boost its asymmetric defences.

Earlier this month, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) awarded a contract to Yilan-based Lungteh Shipbuilding for six fast mine-laying boats which will join four other Min Jiang-class mine-layers previously commissioned into the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) in 2020–21.

The steel-hulled boats measure 41m long and displace 347t.

