Taiwan multiplies mine-layer vessel and UAV inventories to deter PLA
The revelation of a Chinese bridge-barge landing system for amphibious operations, designed for a Taiwan invasion has underscored the need for Taipei to deter any People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invasion. Sea mines and loitering munitions have, therefore, featured highly in Taiwanese thinking as it acts to boost its asymmetric defences.
Earlier this month, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) awarded a contract to Yilan-based Lungteh Shipbuilding for six fast mine-laying boats which will join four other Min Jiang-class mine-layers previously commissioned into the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) in 2020–21.
The steel-hulled boats measure 41m long and displace 347t.
