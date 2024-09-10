To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK increases Ukraine support

10th September 2024 - 09:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Ukraine troops taking part in Urban warfare training on Salisbury Plain, a programme being extended to the end of 2025. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK is leading the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) which has already supplied a range of uncrewed systems and other equipment to the Ukraine with the country now committed to the supply of air defence missiles.

The UK Government has outlined increased spending on artillery shells through the IFU and additional missiles for Ukraine, as well as a larger commitment to the training of Ukrainian personnel through to the end of 2025.

UK Prime Minster Keir Starmer announced the IFU’s largest ever support package at the NATO Summit with a £300 million (US$393 million) contract to supply 152mm artillery shells for Ukraine’s Soviet-era guns.

The IFU is a commitment by eight countries – the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Iceland, Australia and New Zealand – to provide £1 billion in support and is administered by the UK

