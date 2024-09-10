UK increases Ukraine support

The UK Government has outlined increased spending on artillery shells through the IFU and additional missiles for Ukraine, as well as a larger commitment to the training of Ukrainian personnel through to the end of 2025.

UK Prime Minster Keir Starmer announced the IFU’s largest ever support package at the NATO Summit with a £300 million (US$393 million) contract to supply 152mm artillery shells for Ukraine’s Soviet-era guns.

The IFU is a commitment by eight countries – the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Iceland, Australia and New Zealand – to provide £1 billion in support and is administered by the UK