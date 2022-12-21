US backs Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems and JDAMs
Today, the US announced an additional $1.85 billion of military assistance for Ukraine, including the transfer of Patriot air defence systems.
In a statement, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said: ‘Today’s assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems.’
The $1.85 billion of support is split across a $1 billion presidential drawdown and an $850 million Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package.
The $1 billion drawdown features one Patriot air defence battery and munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Cougar Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and a host of ammunition and other equipment.
The US DoD USAI package is expected to include tens of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition, rockets, tank shells, and SATCOM terminals.
The Ukrainian Air Force will also receive Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), giving it an enhanced precision strike capability.
The US has supported Ukraine with over $21 billion worth of support since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February.
