Ukraine air defences supplied by West force drop in Russian aircraft sorties

7th December 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Bolstering Ukrainian air defence capabilities has been a key objective of Kyiv’s international supporters since the beginning of the war. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Russia has reduced the number of sorties it is flying above Ukraine considerably, which is likely the result of a continued high threat from Ukrainian air defence systems, mostly supplied by allied nations, according to the UK MoD.

The number of sorties flown by Russian tactical combat aircraft over Ukraine has significantly reduced, the UK MoD’s latest intelligence update said on 5 December.

It estimates that the Russian Air Force (VVS) now conducts tens of missions daily, as opposed to up to 300 a day back in March.

‘Russia has now lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict, likely including an additional Su-24M Fencer fighter-bomber and an Su-25 Frogfoot ground attack aircraft last week,’ the MoD posted on Twitter.

‘The decrease in sorties is likely a result of a continued high threat from Ukrainian air defences, limitations

