Ukraine air defences supplied by West force drop in Russian aircraft sorties
The number of sorties flown by Russian tactical combat aircraft over Ukraine has significantly reduced, the UK MoD’s latest intelligence update said on 5 December.
It estimates that the Russian Air Force (VVS) now conducts tens of missions daily, as opposed to up to 300 a day back in March.
‘Russia has now lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict, likely including an additional Su-24M Fencer fighter-bomber and an Su-25 Frogfoot ground attack aircraft last week,’ the MoD posted on Twitter.
‘The decrease in sorties is likely a result of a continued high threat from Ukrainian air defences, limitations
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Raytheon space-based missile tracker hits programme milestone
Raytheon's orbital payload for the US Space Force's Missile Track Custody programme has passed a key critical design review.
-
Military assistance to Ukraine ramps up as winter approaches
The past 14 days have seen another wave of announcements of military assistance for Ukraine, including support from the US, UK, Norway and Germany.
-
BFBS offers MiPlayer welfare solution to new markets
Improving the welfare of personnel is critical to tackling recruitment and retention challenges.
-
How new Portuguese defence doctrine will impact future procurement
The Portuguese MoD is working on updated versions of its National Defence Strategic Concept and Military Programming Law. The new documents will define the country’s priorities and shape future acquisition and modernisation programmes.