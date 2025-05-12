To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Army to test droppable camera for perimeter security under the xTech programme

US Army to test droppable camera for perimeter security under the xTech programme

12th May 2025 - 17:13 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Thermal Camera Spike can be deployed by drones, UGVs or human operators. (Photo: Bounce Imaging)

Bounce Imaging’s Thermal Camera Spike is a rugged, deployable 360° surveillance tool.

The US Army has selected Bounce Imaging’s Thermal Camera Spike to be evaluated under the xTech programme. Developed based on field feedback from exercises and operational experiments, this rugged, deployable 360° surveillance tool will undergo testing with the service in August.

The solution, designed to be dropped from drones, UGVs, or human operators, was unveiled last week at SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida. It has a sharp, weighted spike at the bottom that digs into the ground and keeps the system stable. Thermal Camera Spike also features long-life, extreme-weather battery systems.

Speaking to Shephard, Bounce Imaging CEO Francisco Aguilar

