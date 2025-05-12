US Army to test droppable camera for perimeter security under the xTech programme
The US Army has selected Bounce Imaging’s Thermal Camera Spike to be evaluated under the xTech programme. Developed based on field feedback from exercises and operational experiments, this rugged, deployable 360° surveillance tool will undergo testing with the service in August.
The solution, designed to be dropped from drones, UGVs, or human operators, was unveiled last week at SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida. It has a sharp, weighted spike at the bottom that digs into the ground and keeps the system stable. Thermal Camera Spike also features long-life, extreme-weather battery systems.
Speaking to Shephard, Bounce Imaging CEO Francisco Aguilar
